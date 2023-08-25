TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSS Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSSI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,169. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. TSS has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.

About TSS

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

