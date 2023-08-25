Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $538,889,000 after purchasing an additional 273,884 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.42. 580,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,161. The company has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

