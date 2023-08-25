Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,128 Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 234,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BAND. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of BAND stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 111,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,913. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Bandwidth had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

