Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,608 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,697 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $88,102,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,266.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,826,000 after purchasing an additional 741,760 shares during the period. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,768,000 after purchasing an additional 522,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.26. 168,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,538. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.91 and its 200 day moving average is $93.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

