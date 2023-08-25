Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

ES traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.41. 762,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,361. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $63.30 and a one year high of $92.97.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

