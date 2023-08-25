Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 773 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.42. 2,494,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,254. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

