Tucker Asset Management LLC Invests $63,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.53. 468,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $99.56.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

