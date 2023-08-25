Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 530 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.94 on Friday, reaching $213.37. 3,303,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,706,906. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

