Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 524 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.56. The company had a trading volume of 240,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,055. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.39. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,175. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

