Tucker Asset Management LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.17. The company had a trading volume of 82,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,070. The firm has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

