Tucker Asset Management LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 790 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. FMR LLC grew its position in Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,665,342,000 after purchasing an additional 177,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.10. 3,448,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,421,021. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $312.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.