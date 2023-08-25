Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Elena A. Donio Sells 3,807 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $218,902.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,386,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Twilio Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $81.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,531,000 after buying an additional 256,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after buying an additional 2,109,091 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,514,000 after buying an additional 270,533 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 12.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,038,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,769,000 after purchasing an additional 788,183 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

