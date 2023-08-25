U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) Stock Price Up 8.9%

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 297,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,181,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

U Power Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15.

Get U Power alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U Power

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in U Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in U Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in U Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000.

About U Power

U Power Limited develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.