U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Lowered by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,888 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $35.57. 5,571,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,307,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

