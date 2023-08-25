UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.23

UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.31. UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 14,900 shares traded.
UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.