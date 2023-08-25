UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 282.4% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get UCB alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UCB

UCB Stock Performance

About UCB

UCBJY traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. 4,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,562. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54.

(Get Free Report)

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.