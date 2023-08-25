UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Director Sells $906,300.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $100.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.34.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in UFP Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

