Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Ulta Beauty worth $27,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,146,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA stock traded down $12.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.02. The stock had a trading volume of 807,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.16.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

