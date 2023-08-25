Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the July 31st total of 543,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Unique Fabricating Price Performance

UFAB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 67,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,254. Unique Fabricating has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unique Fabricating stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Unique Fabricating as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

Featured Stories

