Uniswap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $89.75 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.62 billion and approximately $89.75 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $4.54 or 0.00017475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00249756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014730 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000467 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003794 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.60079448 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 782 active market(s) with $87,240,485.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

