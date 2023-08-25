United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.00

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$104.00 and traded as low as C$103.15. United Co.s shares last traded at C$103.50, with a volume of 1,926 shares changing hands.

United Co.s Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$102.88.

United Co.s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. United Co.s’s payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

United Co.s Company Profile

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

