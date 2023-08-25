United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $189.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $205.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

