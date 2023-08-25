United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UPS traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,565. The firm has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $205.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.49.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

