UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 153.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $489.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $453.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $488.94 and its 200-day moving average is $487.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

