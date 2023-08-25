Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Update

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the July 31st total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Universal Music Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNVGY traded down 0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching 12.36. 18,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,109. Universal Music Group has a 52-week low of 8.11 and a 52-week high of 13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.07.
Universal Music Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Music Group
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.