Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Update

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the July 31st total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Universal Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNVGY traded down 0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching 12.36. 18,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,109. Universal Music Group has a 52-week low of 8.11 and a 52-week high of 13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.07.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

