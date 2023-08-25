Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Paul Gu Sells 18,003 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 18,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $587,437.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,309,004.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Upstart Price Performance
NASDAQ UPST opened at $30.37 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 4,153.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Upstart
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
