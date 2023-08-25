Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPST. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 22nd Century Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Upstart Trading Down 6.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ UPST opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.81. Upstart has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $72.58.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $652,824.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,301.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $652,824.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,764 shares in the company, valued at $13,040,301.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 18,003 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $587,437.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,576 shares in the company, valued at $28,309,004.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,789 shares of company stock worth $1,549,204. 18.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Upstart by 4,153.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

