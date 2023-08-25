UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Short Interest Down 85.7% in August

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

UTAA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. UTA Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTA Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About UTA Acquisition

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

