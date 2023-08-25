Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.12. 5,154,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,567. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.40. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.36 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.