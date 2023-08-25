Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $30,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $190.58. 42,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,931. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

