Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Raised by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VIG stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.89. 1,092,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

