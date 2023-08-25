Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 756,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 120,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,987,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 290,718 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,198,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,056,871. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.