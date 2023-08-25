Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s 4th Largest Position

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,710,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 5.72% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $4,667,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.81. The company had a trading volume of 429,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,807. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.51. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

