Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 463,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 199,867 shares.The stock last traded at $244.83 and had previously closed at $242.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

