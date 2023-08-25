Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.52. 972,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,418. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.08.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

