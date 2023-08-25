Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NYL Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $946,242,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,019,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,034,000 after buying an additional 5,013,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,791,000 after buying an additional 4,493,698 shares during the period. One William Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 677.2% during the first quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,005,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,542,000 after buying an additional 4,361,506 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.46. 5,242,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,494,400. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.