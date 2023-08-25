Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lifted by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

