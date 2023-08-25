Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.74. 145,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,834. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $73.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

