Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 17.8% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $17,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,366,000 after buying an additional 2,598,031 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,469,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,703,000 after buying an additional 1,319,804 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,559,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,638,000 after buying an additional 1,259,961 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 123.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,024 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,874. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.13. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1709 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

