Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Motco increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,371. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $49.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

