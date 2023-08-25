Velas (VLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19.55 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $19.55 million and $431,414.08 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00038611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00027792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013500 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,491,214,196 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

