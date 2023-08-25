Velas (VLX) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $19.38 million and $829,998.44 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00038264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00027674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,491,214,224 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,214,222 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

