Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) CFO William D. Mccombe Sells 11,201 Shares of Stock

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) CFO William D. Mccombe sold 11,201 shares of Velo3D stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $16,689.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,297.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Velo3D Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLD opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Velo3D, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Velo3D by 2.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,934,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after buying an additional 279,566 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Velo3D by 49.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,133,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after buying an additional 2,029,851 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Velo3D by 49.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,133,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Velo3D by 48.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Velo3D by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.