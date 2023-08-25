Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) CMO Renette Youssef Sells 7,892 Shares of Stock

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) CMO Renette Youssef sold 7,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $11,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,267.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Velo3D Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VLD opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. Velo3D, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Get Velo3D alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velo3D

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.