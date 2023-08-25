Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the July 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Veolia Environnement Price Performance
Shares of Veolia Environnement stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.98. 52,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67.
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
