Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the July 31st total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $14.98. 52,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

