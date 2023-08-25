Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Down to $26.88

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.88, but opened at $25.14. Viasat shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 121,935 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Viasat from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Get Viasat alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viasat

Viasat Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Viasat

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Viasat news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $156,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,164 shares of company stock valued at $279,530. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.