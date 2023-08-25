Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Up 2%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.69. Approximately 224,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,933,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,823,000 after buying an additional 3,125,130 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,094 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,804 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14,440.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 853,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 847,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $23,634,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

