VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.49

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.49 and last traded at $58.42, with a volume of 2722430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

VinFast Auto Stock Up 20.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.24 and a beta of 0.10.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

