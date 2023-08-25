Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Down 3.6%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.36 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 287,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,720,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Several analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $26.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 6,930.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vipshop by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

