Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.43

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.43 and traded as low as $3.30. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 410,555 shares.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
