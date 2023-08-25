Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.43

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.43 and traded as low as $3.30. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 410,555 shares.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,654,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after buying an additional 772,557 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,469,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 138,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 49,284 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 450,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 32,090 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 319,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

